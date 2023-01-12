State minister: Dismissals are Karabakh President’s decision

Dismissals are the decision of the President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Minister of State Ruben Vardanyan stated this Thursday during the Stepanakert-Yerevan live televised videoconference on the topic of "One month of Artsakh blockade," and commenting on the recent dismissal of a number of Artsakh officials, including Security Council secretary Vitaly Balasanyan.
According to Vardanyan, forming a political team in the conditions of Artsakh’s ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan requires unconventional steps, and bringing everyone together in a single team based on the fact that the leadership and the people of Artsakh are fighting for the right to live in their land and under their own laws.
"It means a rather harsh position, which is different from the position of Armenia’s leadership," added Vardanyan.