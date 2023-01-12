Nagorno-Karabakh state minister: we expect Russia's more active participation

We expect Russia's more active political participation, said Minister of State of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Ruben Vardanyan on Thursday.

He pointed to the unacceptable behavior of so-called Azerbaijani "environmentalists" towards peacekeepers, mockery and provocations to use force.

"We understand the difficult situation, which is not solved by force. We have high expectations from Russia, which has its function in all this, that it will take a more active part in resolving this issue. 120,000 people are in a state of humanitarian crisis. It is not a question of peacekeepers, but rather a question of Moscow and Yerevan," Vardanyan added.

The official recalled that the peacekeepers have a limited mandate and are small in number. "We must do everything to change the situation. Increase the number of weapons and solve the issue of long-term stay. We will do everything to make the peacekeepers feel good here, that they are needed, that Armenians are there for them. Stop attacking the peacekeepers! You are thereby helping the Azerbaijanis. What are you trying to achieve? Criticism? There will be none. Without peacekeepers there would be no us," Vardanyan noted.

According to him, Russian peacekeepers are the only deterrent force, and their presence is the only guarantor even in such a limited form and with a limited mandate. "Not even having the right to use force when the so-called activists are blocking the road," the state minister concluded.



