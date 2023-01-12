Zakharova on CSTO reaction to Azerbaijan's September aggression against Armenia

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova talked about the CSTO reaction to the Azerbaijani September aggression against Armenia.
"If it did not coincide with the views of a number of political figures involved in the settlement process, this does not mean that it was an inarticulate reaction. Among other things, there are agreements between the sides and a planned path and action plan, there is no need to deviate from it. And in principle you shouldn't. And you shouldn't try to look at one part of the big picture without seeing the whole surface of it. This is a big, multi-component and complex picture, and pulling out one component and focusing on one statement is impossible. It just won't get you anywhere," she said.