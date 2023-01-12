News
Thursday
January 12
Armenia, Georgia PMs hold private conversation
Armenia, Georgia PMs hold private conversation
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics


Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili had a private conversation Thursday. Pashinyan announced this on Facebook.

Attached to the respective post, the Armenian PM posted a video where he greets Garibashvili in front of the government.

"A private conversation with Irakli Garibashvili before the regular session of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Armenia and Georgia," Pashinyan wrote.

Garibashvili arrived in Armenia Thursday on a working visit. He will attend the regular meeting of the Armenian-Georgian intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation.
