Luxembourg calls on Azerbaijan to ensure free and safe movement through Lachin corridor
Luxembourg calls on Azerbaijan to ensure free and safe movement through Lachin corridor
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Luxembourg calls on Azerbaijan to ensure free and safe movement in Lachin corridor, Foreign Minister of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn said during a phone talk with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan.

Discussed with his Armenian counterpart the alarming situation in the Lachin corridor, the humanitarian crisis and the blockade affecting 120,000 civilians. Luxembourg calls on Azerbaijan to ensure free and safe movement through the Lachin corridor. All sides should seek solutions through dialogue, Asselborn said in a statement on Twitter.
