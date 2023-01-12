Indian Army Commander: Situation on India's border with China is stable but unpredictable

The situation on India's border with China is stable but unpredictable after nearly two and a half years of confrontation between tens of thousands of soldiers from both countries in the eastern region of Ladakh, AP reports.
The commander of the Indian Army, Gen. Manoj Pande, told reporters that the countries are continuing talks at both the diplomatic and military levels, and India's armed forces are maintaining a high level of readiness.
India says China occupies 38,000 square kilometers of its territory on the Aksai Chin Plateau, which India considers part of Ladakh, where the current standoff is taking place.
India says any unilateral change by Beijing to the status quo on the border is unacceptable.
The line of de facto control separates the territories held by China and India from Ladakh in the west to the eastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China fully claims.