State Minister: leaders of all normal states should unblock Lachin corridor
State Minister: leaders of all normal states should unblock Lachin corridor
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The leaders of all normal states and society should unblock the road in the Lachin corridor, said  State Minister of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Ruben Vardanyan during Stepanakert-Yerevan online conference entitled "Artsakh: a month of blockade" on Thursday.

Referring to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statement that the issue of unblocking the Lachin corridor is not within Armenia's competence, he said: "This is the opinion of the head of state and I may or may not agree with it. I take it into consideration".

Asked to comment on Pashinyan's statement that Nagorno-Karabakh should avoid political statements that drive the situation further into a stalemate, the official referred to a statement by the NKR Security Council. "The statement says it all. There is nothing to add," Vardanyan replied.

He expressed confidence that the revival of the Armenian spirit and the understanding that "we will fight and overcome these difficulties will come from Nagorno-Karabakh."

"We are not going the way of humility, but the way that we will live here. That will has been on the part of both the leadership and society. We feel it clearly. The path is a very difficult one. We must do everything to avoid war and loss of life. But the path has been chosen, and if there are obstacles along the way, we must be ready for it," he added.
Հայերեն and Русский
