Artsakh Minister of State: I am not participating in negotiations
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Minister of State of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) is not participating in the negotiations. Ruben Vardanyan stated this Thursday during the Stepanakert-Yerevan live televised videoconference on the topic of "One month of Artsakh blockade," and referring to the talks on the ending Azerbaijan’s ongoing blockade of Artsakh.

He explained that the Artsakh authorities collaborate with the Russian peacekeepers on the ground.

"I have no information about the negotiations," added Vardanyan.

At the same time, the state minister assured that he has no information about the ongoing processes at the UN either.

Vardanyan expressed a conviction that the current situation is unacceptable either for Armenia or for the Armenian diaspora.

"We are working with Yeghishe Kirakosyan, representative of the Armenian Prime Minister's Office for International Legal Affairs, and Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs. Working groups have been created, but how effective they are is another question," the Artsakh state minister said.

He expressed his belief that international attention to the aforesaid crisis should increase, and the Armenian diaspora can help the international community in delivering truthful information and putting pressure on Azerbaijan.

"Armenians must show that Azerbaijan's behavior towards civilians, including children, will be unacceptable to the civilized world. But before demanding a response from the international community, it is very important to clearly form our point of view. Otherwise, we will constantly try to adapt to the demands presented from outside", concluded the Minister of State of Artsakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
