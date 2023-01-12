News
State Minister: Those who prioritize personal interests over Nagorno Karabakh are traitors  
State Minister: Those who prioritize personal interests over Nagorno Karabakh are traitors  
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

People, who consider their personal interests or narrow political interests more important than the solution of the Nagorno Karabakh problem, are traitors, State Minister of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Ruben Vardanyan noted on Thursday.

Nagorno-Karabakh's newly appointed Foreign Minister Sergey Ghazaryan said the search for solutions to problems lies not only with peacekeepers.

"We discuss the problems with peacekeepers. Baku's provocations aim at stirring up a wave of discontent against peacekeepers. We must not pour water on Azerbaijan's mill," he added.
