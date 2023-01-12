State Minister: Those who prioritize personal interests over Nagorno Karabakh are traitors  

People, who consider their personal interests or narrow political interests more important than the solution of the Nagorno Karabakh problem, are traitors, State Minister of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Ruben Vardanyan noted on Thursday.
Nagorno-Karabakh's newly appointed Foreign Minister Sergey Ghazaryan said the search for solutions to problems lies not only with peacekeepers.
"We discuss the problems with peacekeepers. Baku's provocations aim at stirring up a wave of discontent against peacekeepers. We must not pour water on Azerbaijan's mill," he added.