Karabakh state minister: Half-truth led to what it led to

The half-truth led to what it led to both in Armenia and Artsakh. If Armenians overcome this within themselves, they will overcome anything. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Minister of State Ruben Vardanyan stated this Thursday during the Stepanakert-Yerevan live televised videoconference on the topic of "One month of Artsakh blockade" by Azerbaijan.

He stated that there is a feeling of injustice among the residents of Artsakh because different people facing the same threats live differently.

"You fight if you believe, and you believe when you are honest. One to three percent of the population [in Artsakh] tries to live differently than others. If I don't talk about these phenomena, it will mean that either I don't want to accept the reality or I support them. I do not support them. I will fight against those phenomena. This is a difficult path, and there is no need to be afraid of talking about these phenomena. If after one or two months there is not enough gasoline to transport the patients [from Artsakh to Armenia] because the ‘goodfellas’ have used excess fuel, then they will feel shame because it is unacceptable under the conditions of a blockade," added the Minister of State of Artsakh.