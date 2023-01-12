News
Azerbaijan cuts internet communication cables entering Karabakh
Azerbaijan cuts internet communication cables entering Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Innovations

The Azerbaijani side has cut Internet communication cables entering Artsakh. The Artsakh Information Center told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the Azerbaijani side did not allow the repair work to be carried out. 

Internet fixed communication cables from Armenia to Artsakh pass through the territory blocked by Azerbaijani 'environmentalists'. A decision was made to supply electricity to Artsakh through local generating stations—and with respective limitations.

Based on the given situation, planned power outages are being implemented in Artsakh as of Tuesday.

On December 12, 2022, a group of Azerbaijani "environmentalists" closed off the Lachin corridor under the control of Russian peacekeepers—and which connects Artsakh with Armenia and the rest of the world. A total of 120,000 residents of Artsakh have remained under a blockade.
