Armenia's leading partner in foreign trade turnover is Russia

Armenia's foreign trade turnover totaled $12.489bln in January-November 2022, which exceeds by $5.047bln or 67.83% the corresponding figure for 2021, the Armenian State Statistics Committee press reported.
Russia remains Armenia's largest trading partner, with the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to 4.43 billion dollars. Compared to the same period of 2021, the growth by 69, 61% or 1, 818 billion USD was registered.
China is on the second place with $1.571 billion, the growth rate is 40.55%. Iran is in the third place with $638.44 million, or 43.96% growth. The UAE is in the fourth place with $533.94 million, up 40.55%.
Germany occupies the fifth place with $454.86 million, up 122.47%. The United States is next - $392.45 million, up 116.41%, Italy - $303.08 million, up 15.40%, Georgia - $270.08 million, up 57.23% and Switzerland - $267.78 million, down 17.94%. The Netherlands rounds out the top ten - $239, 70 million, up - 18, 50%.