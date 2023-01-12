Expert: Pashinyan speaks on necessity of institutional integration of Artsakh into Azerbaijan

Pashinyan essentially stated the necessity of holding talks between Artsakh and Azerbaijan for the institutional incorporation of NKR into Azerbaijan. Artsakh cannot agree with this, political analyst Stepan Danielyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
According to him, one can conclude from Pashinyan's words that he is selling Artsakh to Azerbaijan and that Baku is threatening with ethnic cleansing.
The expert believes that Ruben Vardanyan's appearance in Artsakh had a positive impact.
"There is social discontent there against the authorities, and it has always been there, and the appearance of a new person, who is not responsible for it, can encourage and consolidate society. In this sense, the criticism from Armenia against him is incomprehensible. Remarkably, it is directed from the pro-government wing," Danielyan added.