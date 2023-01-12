Political analyst: Azerbaijan found itself in a very difficult situation

Azerbaijan found itself in a very difficult situation, located between Russia and Iran, and crossed the red lines in respect of both Russia and Iran, political analyst Stepan Danielian told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
According to him, the Baku authorities are aware that time is working against them. As a result, they threaten the existence of Azerbaijan, which has become an instrument of threat for Moscow and Tehran.
"Baku believes that the existence of Azerbaijan can be conditioned by the destruction of Armenia and the creation of a land border with Turkey," he said.