Expert: Turkish-Iranian war is possible in Armenia in the next stage

The refusal to hold CSTO drills in Armenia fits into the logic of subjecting the Armenian authorities to Turkey and the logic of the Turkic world which may result in consenting to give them a corridor and so on, political analyst Stepan Danielyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
He did not rule out that the Armenian authorities may recognize Turkish or Azerbaijani as a second or first official language in the future.
According to his assessment, with the weakening of Russia, a manifestation of which was the defeat of Armenia as an ally in 2020, Moscow entered the region with Turkey.
"In the next stage, we will see a Turkish-Iranian confrontation, and perhaps even a war, including in the territory of Armenia.
"And what policy should the current Armenian authorities pursue? They should confront or acquire allies or surrender. They surrender to Turkey and join the Turkish program, which is also a Western program. It consists in pushing Russia out of the region and we are preventing this. The program is also directed against Iran.
"Aliyev urged Armenia not to hope for "anyone," as he allegedly decides all issues. Aliyev hinted at Russia and Iran. That's why Baku is in a hurry and must try to solve the problems not only of Artsakh, but of Armenia as well, since the issue of prolongation of peacekeepers' stay is getting topical soon," the political scientist says.
"He believes that Turkey and Azerbaijan would have already been in Syunik if not for Iran's exercises. "If not for Tehran, the issue of Syunik would have been resolved long ago. The corridor threatens Iran," the expert noted.