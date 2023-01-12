News
Turkish Football Federation invites Istanbul Armenian Patriarch to Armenia vs Turkey clash
Turkish Football Federation invites Istanbul Armenian Patriarch to Armenia vs Turkey clash
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Society

The vice president of the Football Federation of Turkey visited the Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul and wished the Armenians a Merry Christmas.

Members of the Turkish Football Federation, headed by the vice president, visited the Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul, according to Armenian Akos of Istanbul. During the visit, Vice President of the Football Federation of Turkey Murad Aksu invited the Armenian Patriarch to the Armenia vs Turkey clash to be held on March 25, and also presented the football team of Turkey with a uniform.

During their visit, the guests congratulated Father Patriarch and the Armenian community on Christmas.

The head of Luys TV in Istanbul, Aram Kuran, also visited the Patriarchate with members of the Turkish Football Federation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
