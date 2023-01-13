Museum dedicated to Turkish President is to be opened in Istanbul

A museum dedicated to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is to be opened in Istanbul by the elections.
According to T24 columnist Murat Sabuncu, the museum will be located in the Kasımpasa neighborhood on the eastern shore of the Golden Horn Bay in the European part of the metropolis, where Erdoğan spent the first years of his life.
The museum will display photographs and videos of various moments in the lives of Erdogan and his wife Emine, and will make use of holograms. The institution will be placed on several floors, the building is located on the shore of the Golden Horn and will be designed in the style of Ottoman and Seljuk architecture.
The district of Tersane, where the shipyards of the Ottoman Empire were built, is of special importance. The project is managed by Fettah Tamindje, a businessman and the head of the Rixos luxury hotel chain who, as the columnist recalled, was once accused of having links to Fethullah Gulen, an organization recognized as a terrorist in Turkey but a court dismissed the charges against Tamindje.
The next general elections in the country - both presidential and parliamentary - are scheduled for June 18, 2023. Earlier, Erdoğan allowed the elections to be postponed to an earlier date, "taking into account the seasonal conditions.