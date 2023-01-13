Guterres urges countries not to interfere in internal affairs of other states

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on countries to pledge not to interfere in the internal affairs of other states.
He called on countries to resolve disputes peacefully without resorting to the threat or use of force.
The UN chief also calls for the recognition and promotion of equal rights for all people. Pledge not to interfere in internal affairs, self-determination of peoples and sovereign equality of member states.
Guterres expressed the hope that member states would support UN efforts to promote the rule of law everywhere, including in the Security Council.