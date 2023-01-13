News
Nine-year-old schoolgirl find shark's tooth on beach that was 2.5 million years old
A nine-year-old schoolgirl in the United States found an ancient shark's tooth on the beach, which is millions of years old, LADBible reported. The mother of the girl said that her daughter is fond of paleontology, and this find has become the most valuable in her collection.

According to the woman, her daughter Molly went on Christmas Day to search for fossils in the waters of the Chesapeake Bay with her father. There, the schoolgirl found a tooth on the beach that belonged to a megalodon shark that lived about 2.5 million years ago.

The American woman added that Molly started getting into digging from the moment she learned to walk. The schoolgirl is too shy and doesn't like to be the center of attention, so she goes off on expeditions with her father, where she enjoys the quiet.
