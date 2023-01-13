More than 255 women enlisted in Saudi Arabia's army

The Women's Training Institute of the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces has graduated 255 female soldiers who have graduated and will serve in diplomatic security as well as Hajj and Umrah (large and small Muslim pilgrimage) security, The National reported.
The graduation ceremony took place in the presence of Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud and Director of Public Security Lieutenant General Mohammed Al Bassami.
Women were allowed to serve in Saudi Arabia's military in February 2022 as part of Vision 2030, adopted in 2016 to reduce the impact of oil exports on the country's economy as well as to increase international trade and develop the kingdom's secular image.
The requirements for women enlisting in the military differ from those for men only in the starting age of service, which is 21 instead of 17. Otherwise the requirements are identical.