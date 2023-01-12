News
President of French National Assembly Yael Braun-Pivet arrives in Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Yael Braun-Pivet, President of the French National Assembly, arrived in Armenia on an official visit, the Armenian parliament reported.

At Zvartnots International Airport the Armenian Speaker Alain Simonyan met the French parliamentarians.

The Speaker of the National Assembly of France will meet with Simonyan and hold a joint press conference. Meetings are also scheduled with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

Braun-Pivet will also visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial and meet with civil society representatives. The head of the French National Assembly will also visit the Soldiers' House and the French University of Armenia.
