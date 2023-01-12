Ombudsmen of Azerbaijan and Ukraine hold meeting

Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva met with Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Dmytro Lyubinets in the Turkish capital Ankara, the Ombudsman's Office said.
During the meeting the sides discussed cooperation between the two countries' ombudsmen, as well as prospects of cooperation in effective protection and enforcement of human rights in the current situation.
Sabina Aliyeva asked the Ukrainian ombudsman to pay attention to the protection of the rights of Azerbaijani citizens Misir Gasimli and Subkhan Guliyev, who are currently under arrest in Ukraine.
Both ombudsmen noted the need for further development of cooperation in the protection of human rights and freedoms.
Lyubinets at the meeting thanked Azerbaijan for providing humanitarian assistance to Ukrainians and noted the important role of Azerbaijani ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva in this matter.