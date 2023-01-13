UK army buys Israeli Magni-X mini UAVs

Elbit Systems UK of Israel has been awarded a contract to provide Magni-X micro-Uncrewed Aerial Systems (micro-UAS) to the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD), Army Recognition reported.
The contract has been awarded by Defence Equipment & Support’s Future Capability Group as part of the British Army’s Human Machine Teaming framework, and the proven micro-UAS will be delivered to specialist army units for service by mid-2023.
Magni-X is a proven military-grade Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) micro-UAS from a family of quadcopter platforms already in service with armed forces across the globe.
As part of the contract, Elbit Systems UK will deliver the service-ready Magni-X systems to the British Army with a contracted option to deliver many further systems.
The Magni-X that will be delivered will carry a variety of payloads, including Electro-Optical and Infrared gimballed cameras, giving the users extensive long-range reconnaissance capabilities.
The Magni-X is a 2kg, packable and easily portable mUAS system which is capable of autonomous flight and can be integrated with Elbit's Legion-X System to give it swarming capabilities, acting as a force multiplier for soldiers on the ground.
Featuring a low radar and acoustic signature, Magni-X is a proven and in-service backpack-portable micro-UAS designed to enhance Short Range Reconnaissance and support combat and intelligence operations for up to 60 minutes at a time.