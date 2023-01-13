News
Copper rises in price
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

The price of copper is stable on Friday, trading data show. Supported by positive expectations for demand from China and a weaker dollar on Thursday on U.S. inflation statistics, copper ended the week up nearly 7%.

March copper futures on the Comex exchange rose 0.03% to $4.1738 a pound (about 0.45 kilograms). Copper rose 0.7% on Thursday and 6.7% since the beginning of the week, which could be the strongest weekly gain since late October and early November, when copper rose 7.5%.

At Thursday's close of trading on the London Metal Exchange (LME), the price per ton of copper with delivery in three months rose by 0.68% to $9,187, aluminum - by 1.53%, to $2,548.5 and zinc - by 0.89%, to $3,235.5.
