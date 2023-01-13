Goldman Sachs allows Brent to rise to $110 after restrictions in China are lifted

The price of a barrel of benchmark North Sea oil Brent could grow to $110 by the third quarter (July - September) 2023 in the case of the complete abolition of coronavirus restrictions by China and other Asian countries, Jeffrey Currie, head of commodity research at U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs, told Bloomberg TV.
According to Jan Stuart, an analyst at Piper Sandle, a Houston-based investment bank, crude prices didn't linger at $130 a barrel just because demand from China fell.
British conglomerate Barclays expects Brent prices to rise to $106 per barrel in the fourth quarter (October-December) of 2023, up 30% from the current level.