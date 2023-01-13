News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 13
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 13
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Goldman Sachs allows Brent to rise to $110 after restrictions in China are lifted
Goldman Sachs allows Brent to rise to $110 after restrictions in China are lifted
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

The price of a barrel of benchmark North Sea oil Brent could grow to $110 by the third quarter (July - September) 2023 in the case of the complete abolition of coronavirus restrictions by China and other Asian countries, Jeffrey Currie, head of commodity research at U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs, told Bloomberg TV.

According to Jan Stuart, an analyst at Piper Sandle, a Houston-based investment bank, crude prices didn't linger at $130 a barrel just because demand from China fell.

British conglomerate Barclays expects Brent prices to rise to $106 per barrel in the fourth quarter (October-December) of 2023, up 30% from the current level.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
U.S. House of Representatives approves ban on oil sales to China from reserves
Last year, nearly 1 million barrels of oil from the SPR went to Unipec America...
 World oil prices dropping
According to the trading data…
 Sanctions on Russian oil are costing Moscow more than $170 million a day
The Finland-based think tank estimates that Russia's crude oil exports fell 12 percent in December...
 Sweden wants to build new nuclear power plants
Romina Pourmokhtari, minister for climate and environment...
 Deputy Minister: Armenia will export more electricity to Georgia in 2022 than in previous 10 years
"This is mainly due to the liberalization of the market...
 14.8% drop in gasoline, 13.7% increase in diesel fuel prices recorded in Armenia in 1 year
The Statistics Committee informed...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos