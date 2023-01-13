Armenia President to pay working visit to Estonia

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan will travel to Estonia next week on a working visit, according to The Baltic Times, Armenpress reported.
President Khachaturyan will meet with Estonian President Alar Karis on January 16. Topics to be discussed at the meeting of the two heads of state include relations between the two countries, especially cooperation in technology and e-government services, and the security situation in Europe in general.
The Armenian head of state will then meet with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and parliamentary foreign affairs committee chairman Andres Sutt.
In the afternoon, Khachaturyan will visit the Tallinn University of Technology and the e-Estonia Briefing Center.
In the evening, the Estonian head of state will host a dinner in honor of his Armenian counterpart.
On January 17, Khachaturyan will meet with Estonian parliament speaker Juri Ratas and Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu and pay a visit to the e-Governance Academy (eGA).