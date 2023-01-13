News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 13
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 13
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Armenia President to pay working visit to Estonia
Armenia President to pay working visit to Estonia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan will travel to Estonia next week on a working visit, according to The Baltic Times, Armenpress reported.

President Khachaturyan will meet with Estonian President Alar Karis on January 16. Topics to be discussed at the meeting of the two heads of state include relations between the two countries, especially cooperation in technology and e-government services, and the security situation in Europe in general.

The Armenian head of state will then meet with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and parliamentary foreign affairs committee chairman Andres Sutt.

In the afternoon, Khachaturyan will visit the Tallinn University of Technology and the e-Estonia Briefing Center.

In the evening, the Estonian head of state will host a dinner in honor of his Armenian counterpart.

On January 17, Khachaturyan will meet with Estonian parliament speaker Juri Ratas and Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu and pay a visit to the e-Governance Academy (eGA).
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: All Armenia oligarchs to be under Investigative Committee radar
Thus, the State Revenue Committee investigative department is also in the hands of the chairman of the Investigative Committee…
 Newspaper: Several western countries’ ambassadors send ‘note of protest’ to Armenia ruling party
Two Civil Contract Party MPs commented on the matter…
 Armenian Prime Minister visits Yerablur military pantheon
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited Yerablur...
 Newspaper: Armenia has President who serves one political party, incumbent PM
Vahagn Khachaturyan has not invited the parliamentary opposition to his year-end reception… 
 Newspaper: Armenia government proposes to block social media during martial law
It is about partial or complete restriction of internet access, electronic press, social media…
 Newspaper: Armenia ambassadors’ meeting in Jermuk was ineffectual
They were grumbling that…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos