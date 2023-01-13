Shinzo Abe's assassin faces formal charges

The Nara City District Attorney's Office has filed charges against Tetsuya Yamagami, the assassin of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.
Tetsuya Yamagami shot and killed Shinzo Abe during a campaign speech on the street last July 8. Yamagami underwent an examination until Jan. 10 to determine his legal capacity.
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot while speaking at an election rally in Nara Prefecture on July 8. His assassin, Tetsuya Yamagami, 42, shot Abe twice from behind with a homemade weapon. The second shot wounded the politician in the neck and chest, which were fatal. Shinzo Abe died of blood loss. Yamagami cited Abe's alleged association with the Unification Church as his motive for the crime. Yamagami's mother contributed 100 million yen (about $740,000) in donations to the organization, which led to the bankruptcy and destruction of the family, depriving the children of their livelihood.
The funeral and cremation took place on July 12, and Abe's state funeral was held on September 27.
Abe's involvement with the Unification Church has not been proven to date, but his murder has prompted an investigation into politicians' ties to the organization. It turned out that of the 379 members of parliament from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, 179, including ministers, were affiliated with the Unification Church.