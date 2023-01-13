News
Friday
January 13
News
AP: US tornado kills 7 people
AP: US tornado kills 7 people
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

At least seven people were killed and 12 others were injured in a tornado in the United States, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

According to its data, at least six people were killed in the state of Alabama and another one died in Georgia as a result of the tornado.

According to the agency with reference to the head of the Office of Emergency Management for Otoga County (Alabama), authorities estimate that from 40 to 50 houses were damaged as a result of bad weather.

According to poweroutage.us, more than 65.6 thousand and 32.5 thousand consumers remain without electricity in Georgia and Alabama, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
