Floods in the Philippines kill 17 people

At least 17 people have been killed and two are missing due to flooding in the Philippines. Inclement weather affected more than 523,900 people in 13 regions of the country, the National Council for Risk and Disaster Management said in a report released Friday.
According to the agency, 71,400 displaced people are in 123 evacuation centers. At least 5.89 thousand people left their homes in advance, seven citizens received various injuries. In 12 regions of the republic 730 incidents connected with natural disasters were fixed including floods and landslides.
Natural disasters damaged 530 houses for 2.4 million pesos ($43,6 thousand). Damage to 137 infrastructure facilities is estimated at 165.7 million pesos ($3 million) and to agriculture at 278.3 million pesos ($5.05 million). Floods damaged 158 roads and 42 bridges and affected 24 seaports. Power outages were recorded in 40 cities, but in 27 it has already been restored, in five municipalities there are problems with the water supply, in five - with communication.
Classes in educational institutions and work at businesses have been suspended in 488 cities and 110 municipalities respectively. In five settlements, a disaster mode has been introduced. The government has already allocated 30.9 million pesos ($562,300) to provide aid.