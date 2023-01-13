News
France National Assembly speaker visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan (PHOTOS)
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


A delegation led by the speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of France, Yael Braun-Pivet, is in Armenia.

On Friday morning, the high ranking guests, accompanied by Armenian NA speaker Alen Simonyan, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, the NA of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The members of the delegation laid a wreath and flowers at the eternal flame perpetuating the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims and honored in silence the memory of the Holy Martyrs of this tragedy.

Also, they toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
