Fixed internet service still unavailable in Artsakh

Fixed internet service is still unavailable in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
The unavailability of this service is temporary, informed the Karabakh Telecom company.
It has not been possible to get any other comments from the company so far.
On December 12, 2022, a group of Azerbaijani "environmentalists" closed off the Lachin corridor under the control of Russian peacekeepers—and which connects Artsakh with Armenia and the rest of the world. A total of 120,000 residents of Artsakh have remained under a blockade. Also, planned power outages are being implemented in Artsakh as of Tuesday.