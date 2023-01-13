Special prosecutor appointed to investigate secret documents in Biden's home

We would not go that way if we considered dialogue with Azerbaijan vain and fruitless, France NA speaker says

Wizz Air launches flights between Venice, Yerevan

Braun-Pivet: France is mediator, very active, not limited to statements alone

Permanent Representative of Armenia to UN Security Council noted importance of strong measures by UN

Goldman Sachs allows Brent to rise to $110 after restrictions in China are lifted

France National Assembly speaker explains why her country does not impose sanctions on aggressor Azerbaijan president

Armenia MP: Immediately ensure Armenian side’s access to accident zone to restore Artsakh electricity supply

Yael Braun-Pivet: France does not recognize Karabakh independence

Floods in the Philippines kill 17 people

Minsk reports on readiness of artillerymen of regional grouping of troops

France National Assembly speaker on Lachin corridor closure: We will do everything to avoid humanitarian disaster

AP: US tornado kills 7 people

U.S. House of Representatives approves ban on oil sales to China from reserves

Armenia FM: Solid pressure on Azerbaijan from our international partners is needed

US senators send letter to Secretary of State Blinken, urging him to help Karabakh

Heads of Armenian and French parliaments discuss situation around Lachin corridor

Shinzo Abe's assassin faces formal charges

UK updates Armenia, Azerbaijan arms embargo guidance

US State Department spox does not comment on Armenia-Russia relations

AP: Sweden's largest rare earth deposits discovered in region

Fixed internet service still unavailable in Artsakh

Turkish foreign minister warned Sweden that Ankara wouldn't support its membership in NATO

World oil prices dropping

New museum in Jerusalem displays Armenian history (VIDEO)

Gold prices are rising

France National Assembly speaker visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Copper rises in price

Armenia President to pay working visit to Estonia

UK army buys Israeli Magni-X mini UAVs

Bayramov calls Cavusoglu for 2nd time in week

Newspaper: All Armenia oligarchs to be under Investigative Committee radar

130,000 archaeological treasures found in Thessaloniki during metro construction

More than 255 women enlisted in Saudi Arabia's army

Nine-year-old schoolgirl find shark's tooth on beach that was 2.5 million years old

Taliban unveils prototype of Afghanistan's first-ever supercar

Financial Times: EU decides to stockpile scarce medicines

Guterres urges countries not to interfere in internal affairs of other states

Museum dedicated to Turkish President is to be opened in Istanbul

France National Assembly speaker takes night walk in downtown Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Death toll from storms and floods that hit California rises to 18

European Commission supports Estonia's intention to confiscate Russian assets

French PM promises pension reform despite protests

Ombudsmen of Azerbaijan and Ukraine hold meeting

Recession is likely to replace inflation as driver of global economy in 2023

President of French National Assembly Yael Braun-Pivet arrives in Armenia

Germany needs to diversify its international business partners

One of most wanted criminals was arrested in Spain

Onions become so expensive in Philippines: they are being smuggled into country

Indian Army Commander: Situation on India's border with China is stable but unpredictable

Sri Lanka court orders ex-leader to pay compensation to victims of 2019 terrorist attacks

Foreign Ministry: Aliyev admits that talks about so-called corridor have nothing to do with trilateral statement

Turkish Football Federation invites Istanbul Armenian Patriarch to Armenia vs Turkey clash

PACE winter session to present report on Armenian-Azerbaijani relations in 2022

Moldova MFA doesn't see expediency of membership in CIS

Expert: Turkish-Iranian war is possible in Armenia in the next stage

Political analyst: Azerbaijan found itself in a very difficult situation

Expert: Pashinyan speaks on necessity of institutional integration of Artsakh into Azerbaijan

DHA: Blast at textile workshop in western Istanbul Bagcilar district

Armenian and Luxembourg foreign ministers have phone call

PACE Monitoring Committee rapporteurs to visit Azerbaijan in February

Hungary doesn't plan to supply weapons to Ukraine and transport them through its territory from other countries

Macron doesn't intend to ask forgiveness for colonization of Algeria

HRW: Human rights situation in Azerbaijan improved in 2022

Armenia's leading partner in foreign trade turnover is Russia

Politico: Israel's new far-right government is unlikely to change its stance on the war in Ukraine

Azerbaijan cuts internet communication cables entering Karabakh

Karabakh state minister: Half-truth led to what it led to

Dollar, euro rise in Armenia

Indian PM: Global growth in 21st century will be driven by South countries

State Minister: Those who prioritize personal interests over Nagorno Karabakh are traitors

Armenian MFA: CSTO Secretariat is not competent to comment on statements of CSTO members

Artsakh Minister of State: I am not participating in negotiations

State Minister: leaders of all normal states should unblock Lachin corridor

Luxembourg calls on Azerbaijan to ensure free and safe movement through Lachin corridor

Armenia, Georgia PMs hold private conversation

British MP compares COVID-19 vaccines to the Holocaust

Zakharova on CSTO reaction to Azerbaijan's September aggression against Armenia

Nagorno-Karabakh state minister: we expect Russia's more active participation

Israel to fight any attempt by Iran to place military bases on its borders with Lebanon and Syria