UK updates Armenia, Azerbaijan arms embargo guidance

UK authorities have updated their guidance on the arms embargoes in place on Armenia and Azerbaijan, Armenpress reported.
The United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and Export Control Joint Unit issued an update to clarify that:
“Supplies of military list equipment to other end-users; such as, humanitarian, peacekeeping, research or media organisations, will not be considered subject to the embargo, unless there is a clear risk of diversion to the armed forces, police or security forces of either state.”
In February 1992, the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) requested that all participating states should introduce an embargo on “all deliveries of weapons and munitions to forces engaged in combat in the Nagorno-Karabakh area.” This embargo is still in effect.
On 2 July 2014, the UK refined its interpretation of the arms embargo as covering the export, supply or delivery of all goods and items on the UK military list (which forms a part of the UK strategic export control lists) where this equipment could be used in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, or on the land border between Azerbaijan and Armenia.