US senators send letter to Secretary of State Blinken, urging him to help Karabakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Senators Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and Jack Reed (D-RI)—chairs of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the Armed Services committees, respectively—called on the Biden Administration to send emergency assistance to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and increase pressure on Azerbaijan to lift its month-long blockade of 120,000 Armenians living there, in their indigenous homeland, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

In a joint letter  sent to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Chairman Menendez and Chairman Reed shared their “deep concern” about Azerbaijan’s blockade, stating, “The United States cannot stand aside while the Aliyev regime callously threatens the lives of Nagorno-Karabakh’s citizens, and must hold Azerbaijan to account for blocking a civilian population’s access to food and basic necessities.”

In the letter, the aforesaid senators presented the statements by the foreign ministry and the ombudsperson regarding the objectives and consequences of the Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin corridor which links Artsakh to Armenia.

Also, the senators expressed satisfaction with the recent statements by the official representative of the US State Department calling on the government of Azerbaijan to restore freedom of movement in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Senators Menendez and Reed stressed, “While we welcome the recognition that Azerbaijan is responsible for the blockade that is causing the ongoing humanitarian crisis, the United States must also take action to resume the free flow of humanitarian and basic goods to this besieged population. We must support organizations working to provide relief, and work with our like-minded partners across Europe who have also expressed concern over Baku’s actions to pressure the Aliyev regime to stop this unacceptable blockade.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
