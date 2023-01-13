News
Armenia MP: Immediately ensure Armenian side’s access to accident zone to restore Artsakh electricity supply
Armenia MP: Immediately ensure Armenian side’s access to accident zone to restore Artsakh electricity supply
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Immediately ensure the access of the Armenian side to the accident zone to restore the electricity supply to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Nonpartisan Taguhi Tovmasyan, Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia, noted about this on Facebook. She added as follows: 

“I have sent new letters to all of my international colleagues.

It is more than a month Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem has continued with its policy of ethnic cleansing and genocide in Artsakh holding 120 000 people, including 30 000 children, 20 000 elderly and 9000 people with disabilities as de facto captives.

Azerbaijan has caused a Humanitarian Emergency in Artsakh, as a consequence of which:

Artsakh has remained without electricity: An accident has occurred in the Aghavno-Berdzor section of the only high voltage line feeding Artsakh from Armenia. Because of the destructive position of the Azerbaijani side, it is impossible to carry out a tour and organize emergency restoration works in the mentioned section,

The Azerbaijani side has cut the Internet communication cables entering Artsakh and hinders repairing works,

Azerbaijan has blocked food, medicine and generally all types of supplies to Artsakh,

Thousands of children are deprived of the right to education, more than 100 education institutions were closed as a consequence of the lack of food,

Thousands of families are separated, hundreds of children are hundreds of kilometers far away from their parents.

In the conditions of impunity of Azerbaijan problems in Artsakh are increasing day by day. The goal of such a criminal policy of Azerbaijan is to dearmenianize Artsakh. As an evidence one can mention [Azerbaijani president] Aliev’s last statement that if Armenians would not like to be citizens of Azerbaijan, the corridor is open, they can go away.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
