Heads of Armenian and French parliaments discuss situation around Lachin corridor
Heads of Armenian and French parliaments discuss situation around Lachin corridor
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Heads of Armenian and French parliaments have discussed the situation around Lachin corridor.

"During the conversation we touched upon regional issues and the consequences of Azerbaijan's closure of the Lachin corridor," Armenian Parliament Speaker Alain Simonyan said at a press conference with Speaker of the French National Assembly Yael Braun-Pivet on Friday.

"We discussed the current situation in our region, all the issues that arose in connection with the closure of the Lachin corridor, and I presented the current situation. I can confidently say that our French partners are quite well informed and closely follow all the processes taking place in Armenia and Artsakh around the Lachin corridor.

"I thanked my French colleague for all the initiatives on the part of France, which was the initiator at international platforms. I also thanked President Macron for all his efforts to bring peace to the region," Simonyan said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Read more:
All
Permanent Representative of Armenia to UN Security Council noted importance of strong measures by UN
The importance of the UN taking decisive measures to prevent the dictatorial plans of Azerbaijan...
 France National Assembly speaker explains why her country does not impose sanctions on aggressor Azerbaijan president
"We believe that today it is not appropriate to use other ways,” Yael Braun-Pivet said…
 Armenia MP: Immediately ensure Armenian side’s access to accident zone to restore Artsakh electricity supply
Taguhi Tovmasyan, Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs of the National Assembly, sent new letters to all of her international colleagues…
 France National Assembly speaker on Lachin corridor closure: We will do everything to avoid humanitarian disaster
France shall stand with the fraternal peoples, fraternal countries that are under threat, whose territorial integrity is under threat and attack…
 Armenia FM: Solid pressure on Azerbaijan from our international partners is needed
Mirzoyan delivered remarks at the Voice of the South Virtual Summit held within the framework of the presidency of India at the G-20…
 US senators send letter to Secretary of State Blinken, urging him to help Karabakh
Bob Menendez and Jack Reed—chairs of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the Armed Services committees, respectively…
