Heads of Armenian and French parliaments discuss situation around Lachin corridor

Heads of Armenian and French parliaments have discussed the situation around Lachin corridor.

"During the conversation we touched upon regional issues and the consequences of Azerbaijan's closure of the Lachin corridor," Armenian Parliament Speaker Alain Simonyan said at a press conference with Speaker of the French National Assembly Yael Braun-Pivet on Friday.

"We discussed the current situation in our region, all the issues that arose in connection with the closure of the Lachin corridor, and I presented the current situation. I can confidently say that our French partners are quite well informed and closely follow all the processes taking place in Armenia and Artsakh around the Lachin corridor.

"I thanked my French colleague for all the initiatives on the part of France, which was the initiator at international platforms. I also thanked President Macron for all his efforts to bring peace to the region," Simonyan said.



