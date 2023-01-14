Satanovsky assesses prospects of changing course of Turkish policy after elections

By Aram Danielyan

Yevgeny Satanovsky, president of the Russian Institute of the Middle East assessed the prospects of changing the course of Turkish policy after the elections and the impact on Armenia

On June 18, 2023, presidential and parliamentary elections are expected in Turkey, which can be postponed.

The ruling Justice and Development Party and the Nationalist Movement Party have already formed an "Alliance of the People" and are going to nominate incumbent President Erdogan. The Turkish opposition may announce its single candidate in February.

Yevgeny does not see any competitive candidates in opposition to the authorities.

They, in his assessment, simply do not exist.

"Erdogan will win the election in this case," the political analyst is sure.

According to him, Erdogan's victory will not end well for Armenia since his stance on Armenians, Jews and Greeks is clear. In this regard Erdogan is a tough nationalist of an imperial type.

It is known that Turkey is always talking about plans to create the so called Greater Turan, a union of Turkic speaking states. Ankara is hindered by Armenia, which "cuts off" land connections with Azerbaijan and further with the countries of Central and Central Asia.

In order to "remove" this obstacle, the Turkish-Azerbaijani war of 2020 was unleashed against the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, as it turned out, with a further aim at a fictitious corridor through the Syunik region of Armenia. Turkey became an accomplice and patron of the murder of several thousands of people during the 44-day war unleashed by Azerbaijan and the subsequent aggressive actions against Armenia as well. Aggressive rhetoric of Turkey is also maintained with regard to Greece on the issue of islands in the Aegean Sea.

Satanovsky believes that Erdogan's position is to form a new Ottoman port with a serious strengthening of its influence, including in the Transcaucasus, Central Asia and Kazakhstan. "This position is unlikely to change. Moreover, even if Erdogan were to lose to someone, this is the national policy of today's Turkey," he added.