France National Assembly speaker explains why her country does not impose sanctions on aggressor Azerbaijan president

Today, France considers that the most important thing is the peaceful settlement and the restoration of dialogue, and all the efforts of France are aimed at this. The speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of France, Yael Braun-Pivet, said this Friday during her joint news press conference in Yerevan with speaker Alen Simonyan of the Armenian NA—and answering the question why France, along with statements, does not impose sanctions on Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev, who is considered an aggressor, as a result of whose actions Armenian civilians are killed, territories of Armenia are occupied, the road to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) is closed.

"We believe that today it is not appropriate to use other ways, until the way of possible peace, peace and dialogue is exhausted, until we have tried everything in this regard. Our energy is 100 percent directed towards that settlement," said the head of the French NA.