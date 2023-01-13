U.S. federal budget deficit widens to $85 billion in December

The size of the federal budget deficit of the U.S. at the end of the last month of 2022 increased to $85 billion. This figure was more than the same month of 2021, The Wall Street Journal reported.
In this case, compared with December 2021 on the last month of 2022, the U.S. government received less money from tax revenues. At the same time the expenditures of the American authorities have also increased, the note specifies.
The federal government deficit in December was $85 billion. Compared to December 2021, the government last month received $32 billion less in revenue, totaling $455 billion, and spent $32 billion more, totaling $540 billion, the story says.
According to the U.S. Treasury Department, at the end of December 2022, the gap between expenditures and revenues of the federal government is $64 billion more than the same period in 2021, when the difference was only $21 billion, the article says.