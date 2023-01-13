Italy offers Ukraine to use ports of Venice and Trieste

Minister of enterprises and products Adolfo Urso said that Italy has offered Ukraine to use the ports of Venice and Trieste on the Adriatic Sea to export products, the newspaper Il Messaggero reported



According to him, Ukraine will also be able to use Europe's largest logistics platform in Verona.

Earlier it was reported that the majority of the Italian Senate voted in favor of the decree on the transfer of weapons to Ukraine in 2023, proposed by the Cabinet of Ministers of the republic.

According to the agency, the document was supported by 125 senators, while only 28 opposed it.

As noted, the decree awaits full approval in the case of a positive result in the vote in the lower house of parliament in Italy, but in fact it is a formality. As for the content of the supply, it remains secret and is not voiced.

At the same time, the document itself, in fact, is a continuation of the decree on military assistance to Kiev, adopted in 2022. As part of it, Rome is discussing the sending of the sixth package of support to Ukraine, but so far the Italian authorities have not been able to agree on it.



