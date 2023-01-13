News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 13
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 13
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Italy offers Ukraine to use ports of Venice and Trieste
Italy offers Ukraine to use ports of Venice and Trieste
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

Minister of enterprises and products Adolfo Urso said that Italy has offered Ukraine to use the ports of Venice and Trieste on the Adriatic Sea to export products, the newspaper Il Messaggero reported

According to him, Ukraine will also be able to use Europe's largest logistics platform in Verona.

Earlier it was reported that the majority of the Italian Senate voted in favor of the decree on the transfer of weapons to Ukraine in 2023, proposed by the Cabinet of Ministers of the republic.

According to the agency, the document was supported by 125 senators, while only 28 opposed it.

As noted, the decree awaits full approval in the case of a positive result in the vote in the lower house of parliament in Italy, but in fact it is a formality. As for the content of the supply, it remains secret and is not voiced.

At the same time, the document itself, in fact, is a continuation of the decree on military assistance to Kiev, adopted in 2022. As part of it, Rome is discussing the sending of the sixth package of support to Ukraine, but so far the Italian authorities have not been able to agree on it.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
NATO to redeploy AWACS aircraft systems to Romania to track Russia
NATO will deploy AWACS air systems in Bucharest...
 Russian military says it took Soledar under control on evening of January 12
He said that the Airborne Troops "successfully attacked the AFU positions, taking the dominant heights...
 Hungary doesn't plan to supply weapons to Ukraine and transport them through its territory from other countries
At the same time, "no one can question the moral basis of arms deliveries because Ukraine is a country under attack...
 Politico: Israel's new far-right government is unlikely to change its stance on the war in Ukraine
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen made it clear last week that the government...
 Times: Biden deepens involvement in the war by inviting Ukrainian military to the US for training
Until now, Kyiv has only allowed its forces to leave the battlefield for short-term training...
 Russia and Ukraine agree on exchange of prisoners of war  
The meeting between Moskalkova and Ukrainian ombudsman Dmitry Lubinets...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos