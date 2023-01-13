Serbian FM voices red lines on Kosovo and Metohija

Serbian authorities are against membership of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo in the UN, recognition of Kosovo's independence, as well as revision of previous agreements between Belgrade and Pristina, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dačić said.
U.S. State Department adviser Derek Chollet visited northern Macedonia on Wednesday, then went to Pristina, where he spoke with self-declared Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani and Prime Minister Albin Kurti, who said talks with Belgrade should be based on mutual recognition. The State Department adviser was received in the Serbian capital Thursday evening by the head of state, Aleksandar Vucic, followed by the first deputy prime minister and foreign minister.
In Belgrade, Chollet noted that the U.S. is guided by the Franco-German proposal in resolving relations between the authorities of Serbia and the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo.
There will be no new negotiations on agreements already reached, more precisely on the formation of the Community of Serbian Communities. No recognition of Kosovo. No agreement on Kosovo's membership in the UN. The security of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija must be guaranteed, Dacic voiced the unified position of the Serbian leadership on TV Prva after the meeting.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Wednesday pointed to external pressure on Belgrade to secure UN membership for the self-declared republic of Kosovo in the context of an upcoming visit to Serbia by a U.S. State Department adviser. Earlier, he suggested that the West would demand that the Serbian authorities sign an agreement with the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo as soon as Belgrade supported sanctions against Russia.