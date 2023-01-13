France National Assembly chair: We want to have Lachin corridor reopened as quickly as possible

There is a need to see to it that the Lachin corridor is reopened as soon as possible, and there is still hope in that regard. The speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of France, Yael Braun-Pivet, said this Friday during her joint news press conference in Yerevan with speaker Alen Simonyan of the Armenian NA—and addressing the question of whether she sees the need for active intervention by the UN Security Council when Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has been under Azerbaijani blockade for a month now.
"We really need to understand what role France wants to play and what role the French parliament can play. The French president will continue to make efforts to find a peaceful solution," Braun-Pivet added.
And to the question on because of which country the UN Security Council did not adopt a statement regarding the ongoing blockade of Artsakh, the speaker of the French NA responded: "Unfortunately, I can't answer that question."