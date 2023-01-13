Russian military says it took Soledar under control on evening of January 12

The Russian military reported that they have taken under control Soledar town of Donetsk region.

"The liberation of the town of Soledar, which is important for the continuation of successful offensive actions in the Donetsk direction, was completed on the evening of January 12," Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said at a briefing on Friday, Interfax reported.

According to him, the establishment of full control over Soledar "makes it possible to cut off the supply routes of the Ukrainian troops in Artemovsk (Bakhmut), located southwest of it, after which to block and take the remaining AFU units in the 'cauldron'."

During the operation to take control of Soledar, there was a covert maneuver from another direction by units of the Russian Airborne Troops (VDV), Konashenkov said.

He said that the Airborne Troops "successfully attacked the AFU positions, taking the dominant heights, and blockaded the city from the northern and southern sides.



