British woman married her blanket

A British woman has revealed that she married her blanket, LADBible reported. According to the woman, it was love at first sight.
Pascale Sellick told that her quilt wedding took place on Valentine's Day. There were 150 guests at the ceremony, dressed in robes, pajamas and slippers - it was a must. Several years after her marriage, the woman feels happy with her chosen one.
Sellick added that in times of sadness or happiness she can always rely on her favorite quilt. Despite this, Pascale has a boyfriend whose name is Johnny. The man is sympathetic to her friend's wedding because he is, according to the British woman, not the jealous type.
In addition, the woman explained that the quilt wedding was an art project highlighting the problems of loneliness in society.