Artsakh Information Center: Around 390 people in Karabakh unable to undergo surgery
Artsakh Information Center: Around 390 people in Karabakh unable to undergo surgery
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Eleven children in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) are at the neonatal and intensive care units of the children's hospital, according to the bulletin of the Artsakh Information Center.

Eight adult patients are at the intensive care unit, and three of them are in critical condition.

A total of 123 babies have been born during the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of Artsakh.

Due to the suspension of scheduled surgeries at the medical facilities operating under the Artsakh Ministry of Healthcare, about 390 people cannot undergo surgery.

Until Friday, 19 patients have been transferred from Artsakh to Armenia, with the mediation and accompaniment of the International Committee of the Red Cross, to receive appropriate medical treatment.
