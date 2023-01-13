News
Coupon system for some primary products to enter into force in Karabakh on January 20
Coupon system for some primary products to enter into force in Karabakh on January 20
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Economics

Artsakh Minister of State, Head of Operational Headquarters Ruben Vardanyan on Friday chaired a meeting of the headquarters, informed the Information and Public Relations Department of the State Minister's Office.

In the conditions of the current energy crisis in Artsakh, issues related to the continued meeting of the minimum energy needs of the population and ensuring the uninterrupted operation of vital facilities were discussed at the talk.

Since Monday, the power supply from Armenia to Artsakh has been cut off from the territory under Azerbaijani control. The Azerbaijani side does not allow specialists to approach and understand the reasons in order to carry out emergency repair work if necessary. The 120,000 population of Artsakh is practically deprived of uninterrupted energy supply. Currently, the demand for electricity in Artsakh is met only domestically, at the expense of very limited resources. And since Tuesday, planned power outages have been implemented in Artsakh.

Ruben Vardanyan noted that a rather complicated situation has arisen in relation to energy supply and such steps must be taken that will enable to provide the minimum energy needs of the Artsakh population as long as possible.

The Minister of State instructed the officials of the sector to submit proposals on switching to the energy saving mode and reducing electricity consumption as soon as possible.

During the meeting, the issue of Artsakh residents who have lost their jobs due to the economic situation and the suspension of the activity of enterprises, and matters related to their employment were discussed. The Minister of State instructed to submit more recommendations related to this issue.

The process of technical and organizational work of introducing a coupon system for a group of food products was also reported. It was noted that they are carried out according to the established schedule.

Accordingly, the coupon system for several primary products is planned to enter into force on January 20.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
