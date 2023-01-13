Presidents of Armenia and Germany discuss Nagorno Karabakh

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan had a telephone conversation with German President Frank Walter Steinmeier, the Armenian president's press office told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The sides discussed in detail the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, exchanged views on solving the problem and also discussed regional issues.

Khachaturyan presented Yerevan's steps aimed at establishing peace in the region and reiterated Armenia's readiness to fulfill all its obligations enshrined in the trilateral statements, expecting the same from Baku.

Steinmeier expressed his full support to the peace process.

He noted that Germany is ready to make every effort to resolve the current situation and establish peace.



