News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 13
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 13
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Presidents of Armenia and Germany discuss Nagorno Karabakh
Presidents of Armenia and Germany discuss Nagorno Karabakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan had a telephone conversation with German President Frank Walter Steinmeier, the Armenian president's press office told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The sides discussed in detail the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, exchanged views on solving the problem and also discussed regional issues.

Khachaturyan presented Yerevan's steps aimed at establishing peace in the region and reiterated Armenia's readiness to fulfill all its obligations enshrined in the trilateral statements, expecting the same from Baku.

Steinmeier expressed his full support to the peace process.

He noted that Germany is ready to make every effort to resolve the current situation and establish peace.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Opposition bloc: Lachin corridor closed after agreement between Pashinyan and Aliyev in Prague
"The unblocking of Nagorno-Karabakh is not a technical or legal issue, but quite a political one....
 Coupon system for some primary products to enter into force in Karabakh on January 20
Minister of State Ruben Vardanyan chaired a meeting of the Operational Headquarters…
 Artsakh Information Center: Around 390 people in Karabakh unable to undergo surgery
Due to the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of Artsakh…
 Yael Braun-Pivet: It is not France that should define Karabakh’s status
It should be defined within the framework of international law…
 France National Assembly chair: We want to have Lachin corridor reopened as quickly as possible
The French president will continue to make efforts to find a peaceful solution…
 Permanent Representative of Armenia to UN Security Council noted importance of strong measures by UN
The importance of the UN taking decisive measures to prevent the dictatorial plans of Azerbaijan...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos