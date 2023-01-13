Finland may expand its military assistance to Ukraine by sending Leopard 2 battle tanks

Finland may expand its military aid to Ukraine by sending Leopard 2 battle tanks. In a commentary to the news agency STT, the country's President Sauli Niinisto said that Finland is also ready to contribute if a joint European defense assistance package is created for Ukraine, Politico reported.

The number of tanks [to be sent to Ukraine] cannot be large because Finland borders Russia and is not part of NATO. Finland has about 200 Leopard 2 main battle tanks, about a tenth of all such tanks in Europe.

There are certain restrictions on the re-export of German-made Leopard 2 tanks. Berlin has so far been reluctant to send heavy German armor to Kyiv, even if it comes from another EU member state, but its position on this issue may soften.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said earlier that Warsaw would transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine as part of building an international coalition, adding that such a decision has already been made in Poland.

In response to Duda's comments, German Vice Chancellor and Economics Minister Robert Habeck, who also oversees arms export controls, dismissed fears that Germany might not allow this to happen. He said that "Germany should not stand in the way when other countries make decisions in support of Ukraine, no matter what Germany decides.

However, Germany itself is still hesitant to send its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, and Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany should closely coordinate such steps with partners, primarily the United States.



