Cavusoglu announces visit of his Iranian counterpart to Turkey

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced the visit of his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahyan, Al-Monitor reported.
Cavusoglu said he would meet with Abdollahian next Tuesday and also said, the Iranian president may also visit Turkey in the coming days.
Abdollahian's planned visit comes amid Russia's efforts to convene a meeting between Syrian and Turkish foreign ministers.
Cavusoglu said that Damascus, Moscow and Ankara have not yet decided on a date, but such a meeting is possible as early as early February.
Turkish defense and intelligence chiefs met with their Syrian and Russian counterparts in Moscow last month in the first high-level contact between Ankara and Damascus in 10 years.
In addition to rapprochement between Ankara and Damascus, several other regional issues are expected to be discussed during Abdollahian's visit. Ties between Azerbaijan and Iran are likely to be the top item on the agenda.