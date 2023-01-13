Poland and Lithuania want EU to impose restrictions on Russia's nuclear sector

Poland and Lithuania want the European Union to impose restrictions on Russia's nuclear sector as part of new sanctions against Moscow and Minsk, senior diplomats from the two EU countries said Friday, Reuters reported.
Anti-Russian EU hawks will propose banning more 'Russian propaganda' media and excluding more Russian banks from the global SWIFT system, the diplomats said, asking not to be named.
It is increasingly difficult to get the necessary unanimity in the EU for new sanctions. Nevertheless, we will propose an ambitious new package, one diplomat said.
They said the 10th package of EU sanctions should be ready by Feb. 24.
They are pushing for new sanctions against Russia of Belarus, which, they say, has allowed circumventing European sanctions against trade in goods, including furniture.