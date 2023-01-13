Mass media: Next meeting on normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations will take place either in Armenia or in Turkey

Any external interference in the dialogue between Ankara and Yerevan may have a negative impact on all the processes in the region, Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported citing diplomatic sources.

According to them, despite the fact that at the moment there is a slowdown in the normalization process, contacts have not stopped, and technical aspects are now being discussed between Ankara and Yerevan.

"Any external interference in the dialogue between Ankara and Yerevan can have a negative impact on all processes in the region, but Ankara will continue its efforts not only to improve Armenian-Turkish relations, but also to establish long-term peace and stability in general. We will continue doing what we do, because we make sincere efforts," the sources said.

The sources added a date has not yet been set for the fifth talks on normalization, but a number of mutual steps need to be taken before they can take place. The talks will take place either in Turkey or in Armenia.